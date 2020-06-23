Richard Schreier Richard Schreier passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020. He was born in 1943 in Ostrovo, Poland and he immigrated with his family to San Francisco in 1950. Richard attended Poly Tech High School and graduated in 1961. After high school, he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany for three years with the 14th armored cavalry, 3rd squadron in the town of Badherfield, Germany. When Richard returned from being in the Army, he attended the Santa Rosa Junior College Police Academy in 1972. He worked as a deputy sheriff for 20 years until he retired with the Marin County Sheriff's Department. Once retired, Richard and Donna would travel to the East Coast and Hawaii for many wonderful vacations. He was also an avid walker and loved to talk and laugh with people. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Donna; daughters: Lori Marziano (Fred) and Karen McDonald (Roy); two granddaughters: Sophia and Elise; siblings: Rose and Gary; and extended family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Parent Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94954, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.