Richard Schreier
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Schreier Richard Schreier passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020. He was born in 1943 in Ostrovo, Poland and he immigrated with his family to San Francisco in 1950. Richard attended Poly Tech High School and graduated in 1961. After high school, he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany for three years with the 14th armored cavalry, 3rd squadron in the town of Badherfield, Germany. When Richard returned from being in the Army, he attended the Santa Rosa Junior College Police Academy in 1972. He worked as a deputy sheriff for 20 years until he retired with the Marin County Sheriff's Department. Once retired, Richard and Donna would travel to the East Coast and Hawaii for many wonderful vacations. He was also an avid walker and loved to talk and laugh with people. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Donna; daughters: Lori Marziano (Fred) and Karen McDonald (Roy); two granddaughters: Sophia and Elise; siblings: Rose and Gary; and extended family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Parent Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94954, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved