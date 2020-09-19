Richard Stephen Lasus Richard Lasus died peacefully on September 12 with his family around him. He was born in 1943 at the stroke of midnight and he often told the story of his mother being given the choice of January 31 or February 1 for his birthday. She chose February 1, which impacted his later life. Dick grew up in Pound Ridge, NY with his parents, Helen and Ed Lasus, and brothers Bob and Howard. After graduating from Fox Lane High School, he went to St. Lawrence University, majoring in Economics. He followed that with an MBA from Boston University. Dick went into the Navy during the Vietnam War and became Lt. JG on the aircraft carrier USS Constellation. He formed lifelong friendships and the "Navy buddies" had wonderful reunions. A couple of years ago, they celebrated 50 years of friendship at a San Francisco Giants game. Dick was moved to tears whenever he told the story of the crowd seeing their welcome on the Jumbotron and rising to their feet, chanting "USA, USA." Dick worked in advertising in NYC and then was offered a job as account manager on the Levi Strauss account. It meant moving his bride of six months across the country from NY to San Francisco, so they packed up their dog and off they went. Dick and Christine settled in Mill Valley and began their family with a son, Alexander Keith, followed by a daughter, Kimberley Michelle. They all enjoyed vacations in Maui every year as well as ski trips, mainly to Lake Tahoe. Dick was an expert skier and one of the most beautiful to watch as he came down the slopes. Dick was diagnosed with prostate cancer 15 years ago. He retired and he and Christine traveled to China, Russia, New Zealand, Australia, Alaska, and across Europe. During a cruise up the Amazon, the ship stopped on several Caribbean islands. When it arrived in Guadeloupe, they raced to see the Club Mediterranean, where they had met nearly 50 years before. Dick's battle with prostate cancer was fought with strength and dignity. He never gave up and left no stone unturned. Eventually, there were no more options and the cancer caused his death. He is survived by his wife, two children, brother Bob, and lifelong friends too numerous to count. Dick was a good guy, a generous friend to many; he loved golf, walking his dogs, and family gatherings. A memorial service is planned for Sunday, September 20, at 2pm on Zoom. The family can supply the link to all of Dick's friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Dec My Room, P.O. Box 811, Tiburon, CA 94920, www.decmyroom. org (select SF), or your favorite charity
.