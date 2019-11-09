|
Richard Vogel, PhD On Monday, November 4, 2019, the beloved father of Cassandra West Vogel (22); Adam Samuel Vogel (19); Hannah May Vogel; husband and soul mate of 30-plus years of Tracy Rose Vogel; and brother of Michael Vogel, passed away. We are broken-hearted to lose this dearly loved and precious soul who will live in our hearts for as long as they beat. Dr. Richard Vogel touched many lives with his wisdom, generosity and compassion in his 50 years of practice as a beloved psychotherapist in San Francisco and Marin County. He was greatly admired and respected in his field - and was a true scholar, with many publications to his credit. Rich took so much pride in the growth, development and many accomplishments of his beautiful children, and was an active participant in their lives, attending games and school events. He was also a very spiritual man, on a path of 40-plus years, while also a martial arts practitioner who was so grateful to live and hike in the natural beauty of the Bay Area. Richard adored and cherished his very precious children, and his love, Tracy. There will be a Memorial Service on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Fernwood, 301 Tennessee Valley Rd., Mill Valley, CA 94941, (415) 383-7100 or visit: www.Fernwood.com.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019