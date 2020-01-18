|
|
Richard Crespo Born in San Francisco, CA. Dick is survived by his beloved wife Barbara Crespo; stepchildren; grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. A retired California Highway Patrol officer, Dick enjoyed adopting golden retrievers, bocce ball, the great outdoors and the sea. He was always eager to listen, never judged harshly and always advised kindly. There are no services planned. If you wish to honor Dick, the family suggests donations to .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020