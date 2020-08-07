Richard W. Shand He was born in Breslau, Germany August 26, 1929 and died from Covid-19 on July 19, 2020. He was a Holocaust survivor and was put on the Kindertransport at the age of 10, arriving in England in 1938. His parents were killed in Auschwitz Concentration Camp when he was 14. He earned his bachelor's degree as a pharmacist, working there until 1956. With hopes to eventually live in the United States, he accepted a two year job as a pharmacist in Bermuda that promised a transfer to the States in 1958. Five years to the day of living in the U.S., he became a citizen. Richard was proud to be an American. He was an avid hiker, leading many Sierra Club hikes on Mt. Tamalpais, along with multiple weekend hikes in the Sierras. He met his wife, Barbara, on one of those hikes, and they were happily married for 52 years in Mill Valley. They enjoyed hiking, camping, road trips, and taking less fortunate children on their outings. Richard worked as a pharmaceutical representative for Ayerst/Pfizer, mainly at Kaiser hospitals in Northern California for 25 years, retiring in 1986. He then started working for Dixie School District as a bus driver (he didn't want children or dogs) and in between routes worked for Guide Dogs for the Blind. He told his wife that both dogs and children were well behaved so he enjoyed his jobs. In 1987 he also started working for the Osher Marin Jewish Community Center as a bus driver for summer camp and later became their Transportation Coordinator. He retired from Dixie School District in 2006 and from JCC in 2008. He still volunteered at JCC and considered it his second home. Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara. Donations in his memory may be made to Osher Marin Jewish Community Center, Jewish Family and Children's Services or Hospice by the Bay.



