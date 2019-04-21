|
Richard W. Wernick From a young age, Rick Wernick built his physical endurance as a competitive runner. He built his willpower and determination on the track and on the trails. Then he built a family, a devotion to the San Francisco Giants and a passion for golf. He built a successful career as an insurance agent, and sometimes as part of his job, he helped rebuild the lives and property of clients who suffered losses. In Novato, Rick Wernick -- who died April 13 after a six-year battle with cancer -- will be remembered as a man who built community over his 37 years in the city. Through his State Farm Insurance business, his posts at the Novato Chamber of Commerce, leadership roles at the Novato Youth Center and later North Marin Community Services, and his many other volunteer efforts, Rick built a legacy of goodwill. The older of twin boys, Richard W. Wernick was born in San Francisco in 1955. After spending his formative years in Portland, Oregon, his family relocated back to San Mateo County in 1967. He attended Carlmont High School in Belmont, where he participated in cross country and track for the Scots, making lifelong friends in the process. Soon after graduating from San Jose State in 1978 with a degree in economics, Rick was hired by State Farm Insurance Companies and relocated to Rohnert Park to work as an underwriter. Rick met Mill Valley native, Susan Boessenecker, at a comedy show in 1979 and they were married in 1982, settling in Novato. After several years working in agency training, he opened his own State Farm agency in 1987, a venture that would last 32 years and give him great satisfaction. He thoroughly enjoyed his business and his clients, many who would become lifelong friends. Rick was active in many volunteer roles over the years beginning with the Kiwanis Club and the Novato Youth Center Board of Directors. When his sons Stacy and Ben were young, Rick volunteered with the Novato North Little League as a coach, manager, and board member. Rick's 30-year commitment to the Novato Youth Center (now North Marin Community Services) was unending and fueled by his commitment to help others in need. Serving on the Board of Directors, he also participated on the Finance Committee, Advisory Board, and as Board President. Most recently, Rick served on the board of the Novato Chamber, participating on the Executive, Finance, Membership, and Governmental Affairs committees. He served as Board President in 2018. His lifelong passion for distance running included traversing the trails of Novato until his knees eventually gave out. He enjoyed playing and watching golf and looked forward to his monthly outings with his State Farm golf buddies. He was a lifetime Giants fan and shared his love of baseball with his sons. Rick, who passed away peacefully at home at age 63, will be dearly missed. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Marjorie Wernick. He is survived by his wife, Susan Wernick of Novato, and his sons, Stacy of San Francisco, and Ben of Southern Pines, North Carolina. He is also survived by his brothers, Bruce (Janette) of Belmont, and Ken (HK) of Sunnyvale, in addition by 13 nieces and nephews whom he adored. The family gives heartfelt thanks to the dedicated friends and family who provided care and support over the past several months. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at the Presbyterian Church of Novato, 710 Wilson Avenue, Novato. A reception will follow at North Marin Community Services at 680 Wilson Avenue. The family encourages donations in Rick's name to North Marin Community Services.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019