Richard "Dick" Jonasson Jun. 16, 1942 - Mar. 17, 2020 Dick passed away at home in Daly City due to natural causes. He was born and raised in San Francisco. He graduated from Balboa High School and received an AA degree from San Francisco City College. After serving in the Army, he briefly served as a police officer. He decided that he wanted to become a firefighter instead. He served the SFFD for over 30 years, reaching the rank of lieutenant before retiring. Dick will be missed by his ex-wife, Lenore; daughter, Diane; son, Sean; brothers: Bob, Donald and Gary; sisters: Janet and Joanne; and grandchildren: Tyler, Ashlynn, Mackenzie and Madison. Services will be held at a later date. The family would be honored if you would like to make a donation in his name. Please contact the California Fire Foundation at: [email protected]
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 26, 2020