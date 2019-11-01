|
Richmond Hazlehurst Apr 9, 1938 - Oct. 23, 2019 Richmond (Dick or Rich) Hazlehurst went home to God at the age of 81 1/2 on October 23, 2019, due to complications of Parkin-son's Disease. He is missed and will always be remembered by his wife of 46 years, Karen, their children, Holly (Kim), Heather (Ryan), Heidi (Tyler), and James (Sarah), grand-children, Brandon, Aubrey, Chloe, and Marshall, his sister Pat, and other relatives and friends. Dick's playful spirit, humor, and wit live on through all of them. With his strong work ethic, Dick served the Postal Service for 25 years and was much loved by those on his route and his co-workers. We will remember Dick in the day-to-day things he enjoyed cooking breakfast for his family, raking leaves in the yard, dancing like no one was watching, and parking in THE spot. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any memorial donations be made to or St. Raphael School. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Monte's Chapel Of The Hills - San Anselmo 415.453-8440
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019