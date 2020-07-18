Rita Jean Sinnott Sep. 8, 1924 - July 16, 2020 Rita Sinnott was born in Oglesby, Illinois to Rose and August Balconi who were recent immigrants from Northern Italy. She obtained her bachelor's and nursing degrees at Northwestern in Chicago, and worked as a stewardess for American Airlines in the early days of commercial aviation until her marriage to Jim Sinnott. The couple lived in Queens, NY, Seattle, and Whittier, CA, before settling in Larkspur in 1968. She took a nursing job at the Ross Valley Clinic and rose to nurse manager, a position she held until her retirement. She enjoyed travel, walks, tap dancing, volunteering with Guide Dog puppies, speaking French with a small group of close friends, and spending time with her family and dogs. She is survived by her sons Scott (Irina deFischer) and Bob (Mary Beth); grandchildren Jeanne-Marie (David Pattison), Marc, Sean, Kevin, and Kaleigh; and two great-grandsons. The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Fox and the staff at the Tamalpais for their exceptional care. Services will be private. If you wish to make a donation in her memory the family would suggest Guide Dogs of Marin or the Marin Humane Society.



