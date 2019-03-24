|
|
Rita T. (Augusto) Pickrel The world lost a beautiful and generous spirit when, Rita T. (Augusto) Pickrel, age 86, died peacefully at home on March 17, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Born October 10, 1932 to Carl and Marie Augusto at the Cottage Hospital in San Rafael. She attended St. Raphael's Grammar School and San Rafael High School, Class of 1950. She was actively involved in the Catholic Community and was a woman of strong faith. A loving Mother whose kitchen was never closed and whose cookie jar was rarely empty. Rita was predeceased by her husband Donald "Lefty" Pickrel, brothers Michael Augusto and Robert August and sister Donna Cowger. She is survived by her brother Carl J. (Pam) Augusto of Novato; her four sons Ralph V. Johns of Clearlake; Richard A. (Lecia) Johns of Vacaville; Ronald D. Johns of Novato and Donald L. Pickrel of Novato; six Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grand-children. Her family wishes to thank Hospice by the Bay for the excellent care she received. A memorial service will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1000 Cambridge St., Novato, CA on March 29 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice by the Bay or to .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 24, 2019