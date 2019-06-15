|
Rita W. Cozzi Was born August 30, 1933 and passed peacefully in her home June 8, 2019 with her daughters Sheila Deck and Sheena Klemetson at her side. She is survived by her loving grandchildren Rodney, Mitchell and Kevin Deck, Kane and Shelby Klemetson, son-in-law Larry Klemetson, along with stepchildren Bruce, Cathy, Steve and John Cozzi. A New York native but spent most of her life in Marin where she truly thrived learning to fly, own and race a plane as well as own a restaurant. Her later years were spent working at San Rafael Joe's for 28 years where she was loved and respected by all who knew her. Services to be held at Valley Memorial in Novato Wednesday, 11:00 am, June 19th followed by a celebration of life at San Rafael Joe's (4th St). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice By The Bay.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from June 15 to June 17, 2019