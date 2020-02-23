|
Robert A. Boyett (Bob) May 15, 1947 Dec 16, 2019 Son of the late Robert and Corinne Boyett. Bob grew up in San Francisco, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1965. Bob spent most of his adult life in San Rafael before relocating to Palm Desert. He spent the last 12 years working and RVing across the U.S. with his partner, Lana (children Rod & Kara) while visiting MLB baseball parks. Bob is survived by his son Bobby Jr.; granddaughter Alexandra; sisters Pamela Madden (James-deceased) and Joann Be-dard; brother David Boyett (Rebecca); nieces Tracey (Dave); Tiffany (Mike); Ashley (Chris); his nephew Ryan (Kristen); great niece and nephew Juliana and Austin, daughter-in-law May.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 23, 2020