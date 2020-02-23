|
Robert "Bob" Angelo Campagna Jr. 72 years old, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 12, 2019. Bob was born at Ross General Hospital in Kentfield to Robert and Antoinette Campagna. Bob was raised in Mill Valley with his two younger brothers, Glen and Mark, and graduated from Tamalpais High School. After graduating, he worked as a machinist, commercial fisherman and commercial truck driver. His life-long love of fishing and hunting led him to adventures from Alaska to Brazil. One of his most notable accomplishments was his 1968 induction into the Scientific Anglers Fly Fishing Hall of Fame. Bob's other passion was baseball. After years of playing, he became involved in coaching and umpiring various youth leagues throughout Marin County. Bob was married to Donna Jenkins from 1967 to 1989 and had two sons, Brian and Eric. They raised the boys in San Rafael where he would remain until his death. Bob eventfully met and married Euza Darocha in 1998. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brothers. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Euza and her children, Florisvaldo, Necivaldo, Civaldo, Elivaldo, Vanessa, Fatima, his son Brian and his wife Lynn, his son Eric and his wife Yukimi, as well as his two grand-children, Marcus and Cece. Per Bob's wishes, no service will be held.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 23, 2020