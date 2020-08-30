Robert Bernard Keating Robert "Bob" Bernard Keating, age 90, died on Sunday, August 23, at his home in Fairfax, surrounded by his family after a year-long fight with cancer. Our father was born in San Francisco on June 4, 1930, to Thomas and Nora (Buckley) Keating and moved to Fairfax at age four, where he lived the rest of his life. He was the beloved husband of Rae Burns Keating (deceased 2018) for 65 years; loving father to Leslie, Lauren, Robin, Julie (Michael Mulligan), and Elena; adoring Papa to Caitlin (Brian Kilgore), Connor (Ajo Penaflor), Nora, Molly, Bobby, Daniel, and Fiona; and great-grandchildren Declan and Alvy. He is also survived by his sister Noreen (Rudy Stuhler), and many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His brother Tom and sister Lorraine predeceased him. Our dad remained lifelong friends with the members of his St. Anselm's class of 1944, and Tamalpais High class of 1948. Tam High was where he met our mother and started a 70-year romance. He also played basketball, was a yell leader, and met some of his best friends during these years. Dad served in the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant stationed at Oxnard Air Force Base from 1950-1954. He also attended USF where he studied business. There are many things that can be written about our dad. He was a very involved father to his five daughters who kept him busy as they went through St. Rita's and Drake High. He still found time for date nights with our mom and dancing at parties with their friends. He retired at age 62 after a successful career in insurance and employee benefits consulting, culminating with his position as Principal at William M. Mercer in San Francisco. In his career he was known for mentoring many young employees, who are still grateful for his encouragement and support all these years later. He relished his almost 30 years of retirement and was never bored. He loved few things as much as a golf game with his foursome at the Meadow Club, and savored the re-telling of several holes-in-one achieved over the years. After many summers of family vacations to Lake Tahoe, he and our mother traveled to Europe and Hawaii, took cruises to Alaska and Mexico, and enjoyed golfing trips to Palm Desert. When our mother's polio slowed her down in recent years, he devoted himself to caring for her and keeping her comfortable in their home. Our dad was highly intelligent and well-read and enjoyed discussing politics, news of the day, music, books, movies, etc. When a grandchild's new interest bubbled up, they knew they could discuss with papa anything from American history, basketball (especially the Warriors!), dogs, musicals, and much more. The grandchildren all agree that Christmas Eve at Mamah and Papa's was a magical tradition that will be remembered forever. Dad, aka Papa, also greatly influenced the younger people in our family. They appreciated his grace and kindness that set him apart from others. They looked up to him and talk about hoping to live a life with as much presence and integrity as he lived his. One of his most charming features was his quick Irish wit and one-liners that had us laughing until the end. Everyone liked our father, including all of the medical staff who took care of him throughout his treatment. Thank you Dr. Al Oppenheim for taking exceptional care of both of our parents. At each of his 31 radiation appointments, when asked what kind of music he wanted to listen to, he requested a different artist, from Margaret Whiting to Roy Orbison to Frank Sinatra and k.d. lang. He took great delight in creating his playlist of artists and it gave him much joy to share his favorites with the medical staff. His dedicated Palliative Care duo introduced him to the Irish poetry of David Whyte and John O'Donohue. Although not one for traditional poetry, he did like an old-fashioned Irish Blessing. So Dad, from your five daughters with love, to you: May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, The rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of his hand. Due to the pandemic, plans for a celebration of life are on hold.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store