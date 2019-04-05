|
|
Robert C Berreman Mar 24, 1938 Mar 30, 2019 Robert Charles Berreman (Bob) passed away at his home in Sonoma on March 30, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, after an extended battle with cancer. He was 81 years old. Bob loved steak barbecued medium rare, good wine, family gatherings, peanut brittle, blistering hot soup and coffee, and the coastline of California and Oregon. An avid runner, he ran both the Dipsea trail and the Bay to Breakers numerous times, as well as completing two marathons. After his family, Corvettes and collecting rare coins were two of his greatest passions the shinier the better in both cases. Born March 24, 1938 in Portland, Oregon, Bob was the son of Charles Berreman and Carlene (Oberholtzer) Berreman. The first in his family to attend from college, Bob attended Oregon State University on a Naval ROTC Scholarship and a baseball scholarship. After graduation, he was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy. During his three years in the Navy, he served on the USS Tulare and the USS St Clair County. In 1960, Bob married Jacquelyn (Jackie) Wright. They had two sons, Steven (1967) and Kevin (1970). After his retirement from a successful 30-year career in Sales and Marketing at IBM, Bob worked for Magellan Communications for several years and invested in real estate. Bob married Gail Miller in 2012. They enjoyed traveling and spending time on the Oregon coast. Bob is survived by his wife Gail; his sons Steven (Rimiko) and Kevin (Maclovia); his grandchildren Kenneth, Christopher, and Kotone; and his former wife Jackie. Bob was pre-deceased by his sister, Betty Chandler. A memorial service will be held at Bob and Gail's home in Sonoma on April 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Hospice by the Bay Sonoma.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 5, 2019