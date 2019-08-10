|
Robert (Bob) Chandler Irby The streets are a little safer, but our hearts are much emptier, since Robert (Bob) Chandler Irby, 73 of San Rafael, CA lost his two and one half year battle with ALS on Friday, June 21st with family and close friends by his side. Bob was born in Seattle, WA, February 13, 1946 to Joseph and Evelyn Irby, the second of four children. He grew up in the Seattle area and eventually moved to the Bay Area in the early 1980's, where he met the love of his life, Linda Piper. They lived in Marin County, but eventually moved to Orange County for a sales position Bob accepted with a large enterprise software company. In fact, Bob was an amazing salesman, selling for companies like Pansophic, Microfocus, Viasoft and Dell Computer. Most years he made the Presidents Club as top salesman, where he and Linda were treated to exotic trips to the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, Tahiti and Europe, just to name a few. If you ever had the experience of being in a car with Bob at the wheel, you knew he had one speed, FAST! And "stop" signs? He referred to them as a suggestion and would rarely stop at them. Bob's passion or PASSION was sailing, and he would always find a way to get out on the Bay on his beloved boat, Drama. It could be a completely windy, cold and foggy day, and he would say, "it was a perfect day for sailing." If you were on the boat with Bob, you were considered 'Crew' and he enjoyed shouting orders, "Get the main up!" "Let out the jib!" "It's time to tack!" He often invited complete strangers sailing, often making them lifelong friends. He was an inspiration in how he lived life to the fullest, as an adventurer, always looking for the next experience that would inevitably end in a hilarious, sometimes out of this world, "Bob" story. Family and friends were the most important thing in Bob's life (besides his boat). Those who were lucky enough to know Bob admired his humor, kindness, big heart and loyalty to those closest to him. He taught all of us how to take life by the horns and ride it, no matter how challenging, because that's what he did, every day, until the end. It's hard to believe that one week before he died, he was out on his beloved boat, sailing with friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Evelyn Irby. He is survived by his wife Linda; his stepchildren Leslie (Josh) and Eric (Jenny); his brothers Don (Beth) and Joe (Jo); and his sister, Karen (Steve); along with his four grandchildren, Nathan, Alex, Noah and Emma; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will take place on September 14 at 1 p.m. at Chalet Basque in San Rafael. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: https://www.als.net/ in Bob's name.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019