Robert "Bob" Craft Sr. On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, Robert "Bob" Craft Sr. loving husband and father of five children died peacefully at his home in Novato, CA at age 90. Bob was born on June 8, 1928 in Lodi, CA. The family relocated to Boise, ID where he graduated from Boise H.S. After Military service he returned to attend Boise State University then traveled abroad to complete his studies in accounting at University of Mexico, Mexico City in 1950. When returning to the San Francisco Bay Area he met and married Ofelia Soria of Oakland from 1952 to 1973. In 1962 the family settled to Novato, CA to raise three sons, Christopher Olavsen, Robert Jr. and Curtis, and two daughters, Maria and Carol. He later married Florence Minch-Craft in 1982. The San Francisco Mason brotherhood provided guidance to him for 60 years. Bob founded his business Craft Press-Creative Printing Brokers in 1964 to retirement in 2010. He maintained meaningful relationships with a large customer base for successful printing projects. As a member & past president of the San Francisco Club of Litho and Printing House Craftsmen he helped peers have successful careers in the printing industry. The motto of the organization was "Share your Knowledge". Bob certainly did that. One of his greatest passions was helping others he met in his walk of life with a kind and compassionate spirit he carried. He was known by friends and family for his quick wit, his infectious smile, always being dressed to the " T ". Early on Bob engaged with community volunteering by coaching Little League baseball to Novato youth & family. He was very passionate with the game of golf and other activities for fitness included jogging and dancing for exercise. Bob and Flo shared each other's company traveling to many destinations together (Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, Fiji, New Zealand, Australia and South America) returning with stories to share of these far off places. Bob is preceded in death by Ofelia Soria-Craft and Grandchildren Lua Flora Pires de Almeida and Kevin Craft. He is survived by his wife Florence Minch-Craft, sister Adeline Thomas (Arthur), Christopher Olavsen (Evy), Robert Craft Jr. (Carol), Maria Craft-Neto (Jose), Carol Craft-Day (Gordon) and Curtis Craft (Debbie). Grandchildren Dane and Casey Day, Pablo Pires de Almeida, Maryelyse Craft-Harris (Joel), Robert Craft III and Camille Craft. Great Grandchildren Tyler and Elliott Harris. The family request in lieu of donations please help out another person in your walk of life. Tentative planning of celebration of life for Bob in 2019. Please email the family at [email protected] for details.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 24, 2019