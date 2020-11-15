Robert D. Broadhurst Robert "Bob" Dennis Broadhurst was born on July 29, 1941 in Jackson Heights, New York. Born and raised in Queens by his mother, Dorothy Nulty, he remained a New Yorker at heart his entire life. After graduating from Manhattan College in 1964 with a degree in civil engineering, his work for the U.S. Army Core of Engineers and then Dames & Moore took him across the globe. Bob settled in Marin County, where his daughter was born and raised, and then Sonoma County, where he was owner and principal of Phoenix Geotechnical. He was an established engineer in Sonoma and Napa Counties for over 40 years. His sharp wit, humor, and astounding memory were matched only by his many hobbies, interests, and knowledge. The pursuance of such hobbies tennis, hockey, curling, bagpiping, reading, and his appreciation for the local wine region - resulted in many of his favorite friendships along the way. Most notable was his tenure as a piper with the world-famous MacIntosh Pipe Band. Bob enjoyed meeting new people, learning their stories and the history behind the places they had been. It was rare that he did not find a common interest with a stranger. Bob is survived by his daughter Erin Broadhurst Ready, her husband Sean Ready, and their two children, Reagan and Flynn, who lovingly know him as Bob-O. He is also survived by past wives, now friends, Erin's mom Cynde Hargrave and Teri Ewell, whose children, César, Adrian, and Monica Costales, he also loved. He was incredibly proud of his daughter and grandchildren, and enthusiastically celebrated their every milestone. Bob passed away peacefully in his home of natural causes. It is the family's intent to have a small ceremony in the coming weeks and a celebration of life in 2021, when Bob's family and friends can safely gather and toast to a life well-lived.



