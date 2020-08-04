1/1
Robert Daniel Palmer
Robert Daniel Palmer Robert Daniel Palmer age 89, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Marin Post Acute in San Rafael, CA. Bob was born June 1, 1931 in San Francisco, CA to Ruth Catherine (King) and Michael Felice Palmer. He earned the title of United States Marine at MCRD San Diego and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA. He served in the the Korean War and was awarded The Purple Heart. Bob was a carpenter and member of Local 35. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Alice (Dell'Era); daughters Joanna Palmer of Tallahassee, FL and Chrisanna (Clint) Giltner of Cross Plains, IN; grandchildren Alexander and Isabella Mateo of FL, and James Harold (Kaitlin) Giltner of Greenwood, IN. Interment will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. A private family memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
