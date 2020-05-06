Robert Duncan Irwin Robert (Bob) Duncan Irwin, 92, of San Rafael in Marin County, CA, died peacefully at home of natural causes in the evening hours of Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was with his immediate family. Born May 25, 1927 in Acon, Panama Canal Zone to Frank H. Irwin and Nell E. (Duncan) Irwin. He had one sister, Dorothy Jean (Irwin) Ecker, (d March 23, 2014). His beloved wife, Mary Ellen (Utschig) Irwin, died on April 24, 2013. Bob received a B.S. in Engineering from Stanford University and was a registered and licensed Professional Engineer in the States of California, New York and New Jersey. His professional achievements include Plant Engineer for Rheem Richmond, Global Technical Director for City Investing New York, became partner in Rheem Pacific Packaging Corp before he took the big plunge and founded his own consulting company, Irwin International, which he successfully ran for over 20 years. Bob had a passion, if not an obsession, for fixing all things mechanical. There was virtually nothing he couldn't fix. In fact, even into his 90's he continued to solve technical industrial plant issues for his friends around the world. Bob had a vast international CV, traveling (often bringing his family) to all corners of the world. He has the distinction of visiting, making friends and working in all continents, save Antarctica. He was active in the Navy as a mechanical engineer, receiving an honorable discharge in 1950. Bob was known for his love of classical music, a passion he shared with his wife Mary Ellen, and they were active with the Marin Symphony Orchestra. The "Last Man Standing" among his generation and friends, he will still be missed by many. He is survived by his two sons, Mark Douglas (59) (Wendy) and Paul Duncan (56); and four grandchildren, John Douglas, Lisa Anne, Laura Regan and Emily Duncan. He was just very recently blessed with a great-grandson, Ryan Douglas Irwin. And last but not least, he is being sorely missed by our beloved Chesapeake Bay Retriever, Farley. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of his life will be postponed until a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4340 Redwood Highway, Unit D341, San Rafael, CA 94903 USA.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 6, 2020.