Robert Elio Caturegli Apr 17, 1928 - Mar 13, 2020 Bob passed away with his wife Adrienne at his bedside. Born in San Francisco, he grew up in North Beach. He graduated from Galileo High School and attended UC Berkeley before he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bob proudly served in the 24th Infantry Division and was awarded the Combat Infantryman's Badge, the Purple Heart and three Bronze Stars. He married Adrienne in 1955 and they raised a family in Marin County. Bob worked in the Salame business (Capri and later Gallo) for over 45 years. He is survived by his wife Adrienne; their children, Debbie Costello (Steve), Robert A. Caturegli (Sandy), Carol Barnaby (Jeff), and Paul Caturegli; as well as his sister Jeanne Caturegli; and grandchildren Taryn, Domenic, Scott, Alyssa and Sam. Services, to be held at St. Rita's Church in Fairfax, are pending.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 29, 2020