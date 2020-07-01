Robert (Rob) Lundgren October 21, 1957 - June 21, 2020 Rob Lundgren passed away at home after a long and courageous battle with kidney cancer. Successful in every aspect of his life, he was surrounded by what had always mattered most, his family: Sara, his wife, his children, Thomas, Whitney, Michael, Natalie (Kevin) Sweetwood and his "emotionally adopted son," James (Grace) Lee. Born in Vallejo, CA, to the late Ada and U.S. Navy Captain Arthur Lundgren, Rob graduated from U.C. Davis with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, and then earned his MBA at UCLA. Rob spent 35 years as an institutional corporate bond salesman for CS First Boston and Merrill Lynch. He not only excelled in building authentic client relationships, but also in guiding and training younger professionals. Rob embraced every minute of life with a positive energy and a vibrancy that was tangible, as anyone who has experienced his booming laugh or been enveloped in one of his world-class hugs can attest. His wide smile, quick wit, and humor reflected a generous heart and genuine concern for others. His dynamic work ethic was balanced by his ability to find fun and celebrate every day. Rob's steadfast loyalty and outgoing personality created a wide circle of friends and many good times, but his deepest commitment was to Sara and his children. Rob would always speak with amazement in his voice of his incredible good fortune in finding his friend, his partner, his person, in Sara. He was always front and center as a coach and all-star fan for his children's involvement in sports, performing arts, and academic life. A lover of Giants baseball, you would see him at the games with the entire family dressed in orange and black. A lover of the outdoors, you'd find him fishing the Oregon lakes with his children and any friend willing to come along. A lover of life, nothing was more important than spending time with his family. Rob has passed that love of life and his strong moral compass on to his children. He is deeply missed, but he has shown us how to live an ethical and courageous life to its fullest. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Rob's life will be held in future months when all those who loved him will be able to gather safely together. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support the research of Dr. Monty Pal in the quest to find a cure for papillary renal cell carcinoma, City of Hope, attn: Philanthropy/Rob Lundgren Memorial/Dr. Pal, 1500 E. Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010, or to St. Ignatius College Preparatory to provide scholarship funds to students in need, attn. Rob Lundgren Memorial, 2001 37th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94116.



