Robert Herbert Spaethling Robert Herbert Spaethling died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Larkspur, California at the age of 92 on June 28, 2020. Robert was born on July 30, 1927 to parents Adam Zahn and Pauline Spaethling. He grew up in a small, picturesque town situated in the Fichtelgebirge Mountains of Germany called Weissenstadt. During World War II, he was drafted into the German Army and once the war ended, he decided to move to America and live with relatives in Sacramento, CA. While in California, Robert studied at the University of California, Berkeley and it was there that he received his Doctorate in German literature. It was during this time at the International House at Berkeley that he met and fell in love with his wife, Ellen Sonnenberg of Larkspur, CA. Robert and Ellen married on June 20, 1953. In 1959, Robert accepted a position as an assistant professor of German Literature at Harvard University and moved with Ellen to the East Coast, where they lived for 45 years and raised their three children in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Robert left a tenured position at Harvard University to be one of the academic founders of the University of Massachusetts, Boston. Between 1971 and 1990 he served UMass as Professor of German Studies, Provost, Vice Chancellor and Dean of Graduate Studies. Teaching was his true passion and that is how he finished his career until his retirement in 1990. In 2003 Robert and Ellen moved back to Larkspur and retired in the very same spot where they were first married. Robert had a great appreciation for classical music and literature and dedicated the later years of his life to researching and writing three books on the classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. He led an exemplary life and has left each of his surviving family members touched by his legacy of not allowing circumstances define who he was. Although Robert came from humble beginnings, he was able to demonstrate how greatness may be achieved by challenging the notions of one's presumed destiny. Robert dedicated his life to touching the lives of others through his teaching and by encouraging loved ones to achieve and fulfill their dreams. His time commitment, spirit and dedication to his children, grandchildren and students were by far his biggest accomplishments. He had a big heart and was able to touch the lives of so many in Europe, the East Coast and West Coast of the United States. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Robert is survived by his daughter, Christine McGurk and partner Gerry Robillard of Milford, MA; his daughter Kimberly S. Ceccarelli and her husband Sandro Ceccarelli of Swampscott, MA; and his son Dominic Spaethling and his wife Robin Steele of Larkspur, CA. He is also survived by his brothers, Horst and Roland Zahn from Germany; and his loving grandchildren: Liam McGurk and Shannon McGurk, Lucrezia Ceccarelli and Dante Ceccarelli and Marguerite Spaethling and Gabriella Spaethling.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store