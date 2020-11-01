Robert James Rossi Robert James Rossi was born on August 28, 1945 to John and Marguerite Rossi (née Hinze) at St. Joseph's Hospital of San Francisco. He was raised in the Sunset District, where he resided until 1974. A devout Catholic and active member of St. Cecilia's parish, attending preschool and elementary grades until leaving for Archbishop Riordan High School, graduating and moving on to the University of San Francisco. Bob received both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in history with a minor in physical education from USF. It was while he was attending USF that he met his beloved wife, Carolyn, and began his 48 years of Police Officer service with the USF campus police force. Bob next worked for the San Francisco Police in the old Radio Room. When he moved to Marin County in 1975, he began his time with the College of Marin Campus Police. Bob put himself through the Santa Rosa Center, The Northern California Criminal Justice Training and Education Center, graduating in 1979, and began his time with Belvedere Police Department in 1981. He remained a dedicated member of BPD for 10 years before crossing the boulevard to join Tiburon Police Department. He remained with TPD until his official retirement in 2006. Still working after retirement, at times, he acted as reserve officer, community service officer, parking enforcement and even assisted in the office. Always the devoted family man, he married Carolyn Bergstrom in the chapel on Treasure Island on November 30th of 1974. Their daughter, Catherine A. Davidson, was born and happily welcomed in 1980. He remained close to both his parents and his siblings. He is preceded in death by both his parents and his cherished wife, whom he lost in 2002. Survived by his younger brother, John A. Rossi of San Francisco, and his sister, Marianne N. Steeger (née Rossi). His daughter, Catherine, knowing of his lifelong habit of donating to charities based on their impact on the people he loved, asks that you donate to a charity near your heart, as he has always done. Services are being held Saturday, November 7th at Saint Raphael Catholic Church in San Rafael. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance will be private. You can attend on Saint Raphael's facebook page live at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life will follow Saturday, November 14th from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at Paradise Park in Tiburon. Standard social distancing and mask requirements apply, but it will be open to anyone. Monte's Chapel Of The Hills, San Anselmo 415-453-8440



