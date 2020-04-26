|
|
Robert John Allen Robert Allen, whose smile was known to light up Miller Ave. on his daily bike rides around town or to the Bayside Cafe, passed away on April 7 at the age 60. Robert had a love affair with his hometown of Mill Valley, where he attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School, graduated from Tamalpais High School, and returned to stay after his graduation from Santa Clara University with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1982. His childlike whimsy, generous heart, and unassuming good nature touched the many people he befriended along the way even when he had to give up his beloved bicycle for a wheelchair and to resort primarily to gestures to communicate his kindly spirit. He worked as a soil engineer for most of his career, but was also an artist, a self-taught mandolin player, and a math whiz, much to the relief of his nieces, nephews, and many of the neighbors' children whom he patiently helped with their homework over the years. Robert's unique gift, however, was expressed not so much in what he did, but in who he was: a gentle soul who approached his life and those he encountered with a genuine openheartedness and sense of delight. He was truly one of a kind, and his endearing spirit lives on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Robert, the devoted son of Louise and Jack Allen, will be deeply missed by his sisters, Doree Allen and Suzanne (Jim) Wickham; his brother, John (Leslie) Allen; his nieces and nephews Sarah (Bevan) Jones, Ashley (Jay) Harry, Lauren, Ryan, and Scott Wickham, Madison and Isabelle Allen; his great-nieces and nephew Sienna and Kaiden Jones, and Kali Wickham; his aunt Edith Lindstrom, and his friends and extended family, especially Mary Capurro and Anne Baxter. A celebration of Robert's life will take place on a future date when we can gather together once again to share our favorite stories about Robert and to play a round of softball in his memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Trips for Kids: https://www.tripsforkids.org/.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 26, 2020