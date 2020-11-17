Robert Louis "Bob" Singley February 7, 1936 November 9, 2020 Robert "Bob" Singley died quietly in his sleep at the age of 84 after battling colon cancer and diabetes for a few years. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1936 to Alfred W. Singley and Charlotte Singley (Barkman). "Bobby" became a popular singer and songwriter at Abington High School in Abington, PA and performed often on local radio, and was offered a contract from TV host, Dick Clark, to appear on the hit music TV show, "American Bandstand," which was based in Philadelphia at the time. This was an offer Bob turned down. According to Bob's childhood best friend, restaurateur Sam Simonetti, "Bob just simply didn't want the limelight and live the entertainer lifestyle." After graduating Abington High School Bob joined the United States Air Force and deployed in Germany, where he became fluent in German and met his soon-to-be wife, Hannelore "Lori" (Wiesheu), in Freising. They married in Freising on June 13, 1957 and eventually relocated to Lufkin, Texas where their only son, Richard was born. As an Air Force radar technician, Bob was deployed to many U.S. military base installations, including Minot, North Dakota where their daughter, Diana was born. The family soon would relocate to Michigan and Kentucky before ending up in Novato, California while Bob was assigned to the Mount Tamalpais USAF Radar Station in Mill Valley, CA in 1967. Bob retired from the Military after 20 years and then became an executive director for the Richmond Bulk Mail Center for the United States Postal Service, where he remained until his full retirement. Bob also enjoyed cooking and performing for the Marin Opera, where he was quite talented in both. He would often bake wedding and celebration cakes for his friends as well as make delicious gourmet meals to everyone's delight. Sadly, Bob's beautiful wife, Lori Singley, passed away in 2014. Most recently Bob would often be seen and heard singing karaoke with his friend, Georgia Beebe, at Ghiringhelli's Grill & Bar in Novato. Bob is survived by both son, Richard, with his wife Zoraida, and daughter Diana Bailey with her husband Joel Bailey; along with four grandchildren, Lauren Singley, Megan Singley, Brandon Bailey and David Singley; along with three step-grandchildren, Danielle Grady (Gudino) and her husband T.C. Grady and their daughter, Zoraida Grady, and Lauren Gudino and Jonathan Gudino. He is also survived by two sisters, Vivian Steel (Singley) and Marilyn Tremblay (Singley). Services will be held in Novato, CA pending a scheduled date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store