Robert Lyle Conklin Jr.
1949 - 2020
Robert Lyle Conklin, Jr. Robert (Bob) Lyle Conklin, Jr., 70, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 at his home in Petaluma. Bob was born on September 6, 1949 in Petaluma to Patricia Thole Conklin and the late Robert Lyle Conklin, Sr. After graduating from Petaluma High School in 1967, Bob joined the Oak Grove Hot Shots with the US Forest Service. In 1970, Bob was sworn in as a Deputy with the Marin County Sheriff's Department, where he served for 34 years as a Deputy, Juvenile Division Detective, Hostage Negotiator and a member of the Marin County Search and Rescue Team. Bob graduated from Sonoma State University, earning a law enforcement teaching credential and his AA degree. Bob loved to travel and was a former owner of Petaluma Travel. His favorites were Tahiti, New Orleans and cruises. Bob also loved hot rods, attending many car shows with his cherry red '34 Ford and his '39 Chevy rat rod. He was a member of Cruisin' the Boulevard Car Club. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Darlene; his sons, Brett (Erin) and Robert Lyle Conklin, III (Gina); his grandchildren, Riley, Maggie, Mia and Robert Lyle Conklin, IV; and his mother, Patricia. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Conklin. A service will be held on August 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Parent Sorensen Mortuary in Petaluma. Due to Covid-19, seating is limited to 45, masks will be required, and no reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Cruisin' the Boulevard Scholarship Fund.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Service
01:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
August 7, 2020
Rest in peace Bob. It was quite an experience to work with Bob for over 30 years at Marin County Sheriff's Dept.. What a guy. May God be with his wife Darlene and family at this time of sorrow.
Jim Chaille
Coworker
August 7, 2020
wow, this is sad news RIP Bob. we grew up together and I have fond memories, what a great guy. His family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers.
Steve Langdon
August 7, 2020
RIP Bob, prayers to the family.
Donna Turpin Phillips
Classmate
August 6, 2020
I have the nicest memories of Bob. We were in a general math class in our Senior year at PHS together and we’d tease each other about our fear of numbers.......we both passed the class; Bob with an A and me with a B+! Sweet guy. My deepest sympathy to his family
Clairette Wilson
Friend
