Robert Martin Mohr Robert (Bob) Mohr of Novato passed away on January 27, 2020 at the age of 89 surrounded by his family. He was born to Walter Francis and Mary Ann Mohr (nee Jones) in Sacramento on October 19, 1930. Bob grew up in Berkeley where he graduated in 1948 from St Mary's College High School. He married Shirley Rich in 1952. Beloved father to Lavinia Jean Mohr (William Hamilton) of Vancouver, Canada, the late Alan Eugene Mohr of Point Arena, and Andrew Joseph Mohr of Eureka. He will be missed by sister Frances Mohr of Espanola, New Mexico and brother Michael Mohr (Josie Mohr) of Albuquerque. Predeceased by brother Walter F. Mohr, Jr. of Espanola. After serving four years in the California National Guard, Robert joined the Air Force in 1951 and became a navigator and radar intercept operator for jet fighter interceptor aircraft. His service included tours of duty with Air Defense Commnand, Strike Command, 7th Air Force in Vietnam, and US European Command. He ended his Air Force career as Deputy Inspector General with the USAF Logistics Command. He retired as a colonel after tours of duty in Oregon, Greenland, Texas, Pennsylvania, Montana, Ohio and Florida as well as Germany and Viet Nam. By his own records, the highest he ever flew was 63,000 feet. He was awarded the Bronze Star. While in the Air Force and after, Bob travelled to 33 countries, many with his beloved wife Shirley. Bob graduated from Omaha University in 1964 and earned a Master's in Management at the University of Central Michigan. In 1977 Bob retired from the Air Force and he and Shirley realized their goal of settling in the Bay Area when they moved to Novato. Bob established a successful career 1978 1996 in real estate as the owner of Mohr Realty Brokerage- active in Napa, Alameda, Contra Costa, Mendocino, Sonoma and Marin Counties. He was a master at creative financing, helping families to become homeowners. He was active in municipal affairs and local leadership, serving as President of the Novato Chamber of Commerce in 1989-90. He also served on the Marin County Board of Realtors before his retirement. He was a life member of the Air Force Association. Bob was a devoted member of the Rotary Club of Novato since 1987. He was particularly proud of the NovaRo apartment complex built by the Club for low income seniors in Novato, in which he participated. Among his fondest memories were his annual family visits with his mother to her family home in the former coal mining town of Sunnyside, Utah. A celebration of life will take place on Friday February 28 at 1:00 pm at Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Lane Novato. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rotary Club of Novato Endowment Fund or the Marin Agricultural Land Trust.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 15, 2020