Robert Mazeres 9/22/1930 - 2/26/2020 Robert A. Mazeres, known to his friends as Bob, his family Dad, Grandpa, Papa, was born in San Francisco to John A. Mazeres and Marie Descaray. He is survived by his wife Rose Marie; Greg and his wife Heidi; Marty and his wife Patty; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Two memorials are being planned. Dates to be determined. Memorial contributions to Bob can be made to: cureFA.org under his grandson's name: Sean Mazeres. Finding a cure for FA was very dear and near to him.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 15, 2020