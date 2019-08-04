|
Robert P. Appleton Robert P. Appleton, 65, of Larkspur, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 29, 2019 with his family by his side. Rob was born in New York City to John C. Appleton and Dorothy R. Appleton (née Lovell) on March 24, 1954, and grew up in Norwalk, CT. He attended the Gunnery Prep School in Washington, CT, and then moved west to attend college at the University of San Francisco, San Francisco State, and the University of California, San Francisco. After graduation, Rob briefly engaged in sales and marketing of consumer healthcare products, and then found his true calling in commercial real estate in which he worked for the remainder of his career. He worked for Coldwell Banker and other prestigious firms, and managed tenant leasing projects for a variety of iconic San Francisco properties such as 101 California. An avid cyclist, he rode mountain bikes and road bikes, and routinely participated in fundraising benefit rides such as the AIDS ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Rob is survived by his loving sons Andrew and Miles, his brother Bruce L. Appleton, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews across the country. A funeral mass to celebrate Rob's life will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 114 King Street in Larkspur at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13th. A celebration of Rob's life will follow immediately on the patio at Rob's favorite restaurant, Perry's On Magnolia, at 234 Magnolia Avenue, right across the street.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 4, 2019