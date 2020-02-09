|
Robert Ross Ganiard 1938-2020 Robert Ross Ganiard passed away February 1, 2020 from complications from kidney failure. He was born in San Francisco on May 28, 1938 to Robert Danel Ganiard and Beryl Hafliger. Robert attended San Francisco schools, always scoring exceptionally on tests and doing as little schoolwork as possible. He was very intelligent, but school was boring to him. He did just enough to graduate from high school but had a very good time in the process. He ran high hurdles and played the tuba, while he enjoyed a full social life. He worked part time for a locksmith which was a great fit for his problem-solving skills. He could fix anything from cars or anything with a motor, to locks, to computers, and made these skills available to family and friends his entire life. After Robert graduated from high school, he worked for the Pacific Telephone Company. He joined the U.S. Navy for four years and was a radio operator on a ship that supplied other ships in the waters off Japan and the Philippines. He loved exploring these foreign ports. Pacific Telephone gave him credit for his time in the military and also paid for his college education. He received a BA from San Francisco State in 1966 while also working full time. He was on the Dean's List the whole four years. After graduation he worked as a Systems Development Manager. Ross married Ann Marie Brathetland in San Francisco on December 26, 1968. They made Marin County their home after their marriage and have lived in their present San Rafael home for over 50 years. Ross was able to retire at age 50 after 30 years with the telephone company. He became a consultant for Pacific Bell for six years helping to establish 911 in Hawaii, then had his own consulting firm for a few years. After he officially retired (after the third time) his passion was helping others. He started volunteering for the Marin branch of the American Red Cross. He specialized in Mass Care and by 2000 he became a Mass Care and Communications Administrator, going all over the United States to set up disaster relief such as Hurricane Katrina and 9/11 in New York. His last project was coordinating FEMA and Red Cross efforts in disaster relief. Ross was curious about everything around him, gregarious, kind-hearted and fun loving. As a young child he was a very picky eater but as he aged he became an excellent cook and enjoyed all kinds of food and drink. He was a wonderful host, and Ann and Ross had a wide and close circle of friends with whom they enjoyed a rich and full social life. He was Commodore for the Marin Yacht Club. He loved being on the water and the lifelong friends they made there. They also belonged to the Elks Club and the Rod and Gun Club. Ross always had a dog or cat or both his entire life. They were beloved members of the family. In addition to his beloved wife Ann, he is survived by his sister Danelle Mann and her husband Tom, of Redmond, Washington; niece Stacy Anderson and her husband Michael; and children Madeline and Rowan of Redmond, Washington; and nephew Christopher Ross Mann and wife Amalia; and children Akili, Nolani, Skylar, and Danelle of Humble, Texas. A memorial celebration will be planned at a later date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 9, 2020