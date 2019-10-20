|
|
Robert Salem Crowder 1924-2019 Robert Salem Crowder passed away at his home in Tiburon early Saturday morning on September 21, 2019 having recently celebrated his 95th birthday with his closest friends and family, including his great grandchildren. He was born in San Francisco September 11, 1924. His mother was Marie Bruce Crowder. His father was Otto Salem Crowder. He attended Lowell High School with his future wife, Jacqueline Kenfield. Bob entered the army in April 1943. He was with the 96th infantry "Dead Eyes" 381st Regiment 2nd Battalion, heavy weapons company 'H', first platoon, heavy machine guns. The division later received a Presidential Citation for its performance in the battle of Okinawa. Bob married Jackie on June 15, 1946 in San Francisco and raised a family of 4 kids finally settling in Tiburon in the home he lived in for 52 years. Bob is survived by his children Sally Crowder Leonard, James Ellsworth Crowder, and Margaret Crowder Campbell; grandchildren Meagan Crowder Young, James Nicholas Leonard, and Robert Carlo Crowder; and great-grandchildren Wilbur Fenelon Young and Ava Marie Young. His wife Jacqueline Kenfield Crowder and son Robert Bruce Crowder predeceased him. Donations in Bob's name may be made to: National Immigration Law Center https://secure.nilc.org/np/clients/nilc/donation.jsp?campaign=106& For more information on the life and times of Bob.please go to www.robertscrowder.com
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 20, 2019