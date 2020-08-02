Robert Sottimano March 25, 1928 - May 7, 2020 Robert Sottimano passed away peacefully at his home in Novato, California. He is survived by his niece, Babeth Kerroux of Monaco, and many friends around the world. Robert had an amazing life; from being born on "the rock" in Monaco, studying fashion design in Paris, to meeting the love of his life of 54 years, Stanley Hale, while traveling to London on the English Channel. Robert and Stanley continued their adventure, moving to Canada in 1953. While in Canada, he put his creative sense to work as a window designer at a high end department store in Vancouver. Always looking for new experiences, Robert and Stanley settled in San Francisco in 1961. While in San Francisco, Robert worked diligently at every job he had including as a warehouseman for Schwabacher Frey, a hair dresser running his own shop, and to working as a draftsman for the City of San Francisco, Department of Public Works, Hetch Hetchy, Water and Power. Robert was a consummate people person, sharing wonderful stories of his and Stanley's lives to his friends' fascination. He brought people together. He was a great friend and neighbor. His friends are deeply grateful and appreciative of his caregivers who made his final months in his home possible. He will be missed. A memorial service to be determined at a later date. Notification will be provided in the paper.



