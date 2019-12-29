|
Robert T. (Robin) Williams Jr. Mar 24, 1945 Dec. 14, 2019 Robin Williams, beloved father, brother, uncle and friend passed away December 14, 2019. Born March 24, 1945 at the Philadelphia Naval Hospital to LCDR Robert T. Williams Sr. and Dorothy Roberts Williams. He is predeceased by his sister Rena Gager. He is survived by his significant other, Pamela Wilson, his sons Robert T. Williams 3rd, (Beau) and his wife Kerem, Cory Braun Williams and his wife Floribeth Valverde de Williams, granddaughter Angel Williams as well as his brothers John and Bruce Williams, along with his loving nieces Meegan Devol, Lynsey Kayser and Kelly Gager. Robin grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1964. He attended the University of Tampa and graduated from Ocean County College in New Jersey. He began a successful medical sales career working for Ross Laboratories in 1970. He moved to Baxter Travenol Laboratories in 1973. He was promoted to Western Regional Sales manager of Baxter's Artificial Organs division and moved to Mission Viejo California. After a few years of significant growth in his region, he moved to Novato to work with the area's largest provider of kidney dialysis services. He obtained his California Real Estate license and began a forty year career in real estate sales and development. Among his many projects were Cougar Mountain Estates in Sonoma County, Delta Boat Storage in Isleton, Ca, Botanika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Crocodile Bay Resort in Puerto Jiminez, Costa Rica that specializes in nature tours in the rainforest and has the largest private sport fishing fleet in Central and South America. He was an avid boater as well and loved his time spent in the Sacramento River Delta. He was a kind and very generous man with a gentle disposition and a friendly smile. He will be missed by his many family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North Marin Community Services. A celebration of life will be held on January 25, 2020 at the Novato Presbyterian church on 710 Wilson Ave. at 11:00 AM.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020