Robert William Sieker Jr. Mar 25, 1929 - May 12, 2019 Bob Sieker passed away on May 12, from a brief illness. At 90 years of age he was still sharp as a tack, following the stock market, driving his Mercedes and traveling the world. Bob was born and raised in San Francisco, attended George Washington High School, City College of S.F. and graduated from Cal. Berkeley with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He served in the California Air National Guard from 12/1/1951 to 5/31/1953 and was honorably discharged as a sergeant. He met his first love Barbara Jean Vogt at a square dance in San Francisco. They were married 6/9/1957 and shared a wonderful 51 year marriage together. After the passing of his wife, lightening struck twice for Bob. A year later he met the wonderful Barbara Cummings, whom has been a great friend and traveling partner. Bob's great love for travel has taken him to: Canada, China, Greece, Turkey, Tahiti, New Zealand, Australia and much of the U.S. Bob's degree brought him to a 39 year career at CALTRANS as a Transportation Designer. He retired his Engineering License in 1989. He was a long time member of the Masons of California, Lodge 1 in S.F. and the A & A Scottish Rite of Free Masonry S.J., U.S.A. since 1959. Bob was a resident of Marin County for 60 years. He was always willing to help those less fortunate. His favorite Charities were: Shriners Hospital, Operation Smile, Whistlestop, Marin Food Bank, Disabled Veterans, Doctors without Boarders, Canine Companions and the Goodwill. Bob loved learning about space exploration and attended many functions at the Lick Observatory in Santa Cruz. He is survived by his nephew Paul Gefken, and his family: Lisa, sons Josh and Aidan, niece Lisa Burton and her son Derek. We can't believe his larger than life presence is gone, but know that heaven is getting a lesson on order, paying attention to details, investing wisely, the joys of space travel and to help those in need. You are a remarkable man Uncle Bob and we will sorely miss you. It is his wish that any memorial donations be made to .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from June 1 to June 5, 2019