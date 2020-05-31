Robert "Bob" Wise June 12, 1937 - May 22, 2020 Bob Wise passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22nd with his loving wife of 41 years, Marilyn, by his side. He was born in St. Cloud, Minn. to Robert and Isabel Wise. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn, and daughters Sheri and Debbie. He was preceded in death by his son Michael. Bob also leaves behind stepson Kelly Sullivan, three grandchildren, one step grandchild and seven great-grandchildren. Bob grew up in Fergus Falls, Minn. He moved to California in 1954 and graduated from Hanford High in 1955. He attended University of California Berkeley, where he rowed Crew. Then he transferred to U.C.S.F. graduating with a Pharm. D. degree in 1961. Bob owned and operated Marin Town and Country Pharmacy in Tiburon for over 30 years. Bob enjoyed spending winter and summer months at his cabin in Tahoe and enjoying all that Mother Nature had to offer. His passions in life included spending time with his family, tennis, golf, skiing, scuba diving, hiking, fishing and traveling in the family motorhome with his wife Marilyn. Bob was a true gentleman and a man of integrity and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Bob's services were held privately at the family's request.



