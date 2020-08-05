Robert Zachary Bruckman Dr. Robert Bruckman, 80, dedicated his life to the medical profession for over 50 years. Robert Zachary Bruckman, a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, was born on November 16, 1939 in Rochester, New York to Murray and Florence Bruckman; both of whom immigrated to the US from Eastern Europe in the early 20th Century. Robert attended the University of Rochester, majoring in psychology. He completed his medical training at State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate in 1964. During the Vietnam War, he deferred obligatory military service and began his Residency in Orthopedic Surgery in 1965 at SUNY Downstate. He completed his Residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center in 1969. He entered the US Air Force as a Major in 1969 and served in active duty at Travis Air Force Base in California as Staff Orthopedic Surgeon until 1971. After leaving the military, Robert and his family moved to Marin County, California where he joined the staff at Marin General Hospital and Kentfield Hospital. He was appointed Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at Marin General in 1983 and held that position until 1989. He was an active staff member at both from 1971-1997. In the mid-1970s, California was facing a crisis due to the rising cost of medical malpractice insurance. In 1975, Robert co-founded The Doctors Company, a new kind of medical malpractice insurance company, which was owned and run by doctors. He served on the Board of Governors of The Doctors Company from 1975 to 1986. Today, The Doctors Company insures 82,000 doctors and is valued at over 7 billion dollars. In 1995, Robert left active practice and transitioned to working in healthcare and disability management. He was employed by Milliman and Robertson from 1995 to 1998, writing the comprehensive Workers' Compensation guidelines, which are still being used today. Amongst his accomplishments, Robert re-organized the Workers' Compensation system for the states of Ohio, Florida and Texas. Throughout his career Robert lectured widely on structural issues within the healthcare system and co-authored a number of related publications. He continued to work in the Workers' Compensation field as a medical evaluator until his death, most recently at Weitz Medical Management. He worked tirelessly to ensure his patients received the care they needed. Throughout his life Robert enjoyed running, hiking, skiing, and backpacking. At the age of 16, Robert cycled from New York to California and fell in love with the Bay Area. He climbed the Matterhorn in Switzerland at the age of 23. As a result of his bike trip across the States, Robert knew that he wanted to settle in the Bay Area whenever the opportunity presented itself. The chance came when he was Honorably Discharged from the Air Force in 1971. He lived in Mill Valley for over 20 years and loved hiking the trails of Mt. Tam with his daughters. A passionate photographer, with an emphasis on landscape photography, Robert's family and friends knew he was happiest when behind the lens. He enjoyed participating in photography workshops (including ones with Ansel Adams and Edward Weston). He photographed wherever he travelled, taking dedicated photography trips with his children and friends. For many years, Robert would pack up his VW camper "RDacha" and take it off road in search of photographs. When he was home, you could find Robert sitting in his favorite chair reading the New York Times (cover to cover) and listening to Yuju Wang playing Prokofiev. Robert could give you the history of any piece of music, from the author to the details of each movement. Robert passed away July 28, 2020 at his home in Mill Valley, CA. He is survived by his wife, Laura; children, Amy Bruckman, Rachael Stamper, Alicia Bruckman, and Danielle Bruckman; his stepchildren Katie and Colin Leahy; grandchildren Noah Weimann, Evan Weimann, and Henrietta Stamper; and his sister, Gayle Brooks. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the American Civil Liberties Union, or The Sierra Club Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store