Roberto Becerra
March 29, 1939 - October 22, 2020
Resident of San Rafael, CA
Roberto Becerra entered into eternal peace on October 22, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born in Oakland, California and for decades throughout his life he demonstrated a great devotion to relationships - as son, brother, uncle, friend and as a loyal and generous servant of his Catholic faith to those in any need. For 60 years he was a renowned salon owner and hair stylist with generations of loyal, long standing clientele throughout the United States and other countries.
Roberto was a dedicated servant of his Catholic faith. The contributions he offered in his life were vast including serving nearly 40 years as a San Quentin Chapel volunteer. During those decades Roberto was a major force in beginning, administering and supporting the ministry of the Latino population and other diverse groups.
Roberto was born in Oakland, California on March 29, 1939 and was the third sibling of Ausencio Becerra Ortiz and Felicitas Gonzalez Aguayo. He shared a life-long friendship with Robert J. Toscano and together they traveled many places in the world. Roberto will be greatly missed by his remaining 100+ family members, including six other siblings and the great multitude of friends he so loved.
Services are being held as follows: Rosary will be Thursday, Nov. 12th 7PM at Monte's Chapel Of The Hills, San Anselmo, CA. Mass will be celebrated at 11AM on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at the Church of Saint Raphael in San Rafael, will be officiated by Monsignor Valdivia of the Oakland, Ca Archdiocese. In addition, the Church of Saint Raphael will live stream the mass on their facebook page. Note: to participate in the rosary and or mass email chacha1252@comcast.net or text 510-301-8020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice by the Bay Marin County or a charity of choice
.
