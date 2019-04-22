|
Rodney Lynn Case Rodney Lynn Case passed away on April 5, 2019, at his home in Napa, California at age 61. Rodney is survived by his loving companion, Pamela LaBounty, and many dear relatives in Michigan, including: aunts Connie (John) Sebring, Rose (Bill) Smith, Sharon Hawkins, and Kate Spencley; uncles Richard (Milly) and David (Nova) Spencley; stepbrother Jim Lolley of Salem, Oregon; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman A. Case, and his mother Dorothy (Spencley) Dopp. Rodney was a native of Adrian, Michigan, a lifetime Green Bay Packers and Michigan football fan, and a dedicated member of the Light Express family in San Rafael, where he had many devoted friends, coworkers, and customers. Rodney and his "everything's fine" attitude and kind spirit will be greatly missed.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 22, 2019