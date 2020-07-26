Roger (Pete) Roberts
June 5, 1940 - July 2, 2020
Resident of the Bay Area
Roger (Pete) Roberts died on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Oakland, CA. He was 79 years old. Pete was born at the French Hospital in New York City to Sylvia and Edmund Roberts in 1941, and spent his childhood excelling at inventing early computer technology. He graduated with his Bachelor's from Cornell University and moved west on his BMW motorcycle to study for his PhD in Computer Science at the University of California, Berkeley. He met Patsy Ford on that campus in 1969, and they were married in 1978. He spent his career building companies and inventing technology that improved our daily lives (the NY Public Library's first digital card catalog, for instance).
Pete is remembered for being an incomparably intelligent mind, a deeply devoted husband and father, a loving family member, a warm and welcoming friend. He showed unbelievable tenacity, patience, and strength in the face of overwhelming obstacles. He loved comedy and adored dogs. He could make just about anyone laugh.
Pete is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patsy; his children Antonia and Sonny (Maxine Young); and his siblings Victor (Kathleen) and Sandy.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Peter Kaemmerer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation (www.epilepsy.com).
