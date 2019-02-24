|
Rolland R. Pieper June 9, 1937 February 18, 2019 Local wheeler and dealer, avid "garage sale-r" and loyal fast food customer, Rolland R. Pieper, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. Despite being the proud owner of a t-shirt stating "75 and I can still kick your ass," Rolly lost his four-month fight with pancreatic cancer. According to our mother, they "broke the mold" on June 9th, 1937, the day our father was born on a farm in Watertown, SD - a place he always claimed was "colder than hell." Extremely proud of being the smartest in his class year after year, he said it didn't matter that it was a one-room schoolhouse and he was the only student in his grade. Doing anything and everything he could to avoid farm chores, he tried out for every sport and participated in every extra-curricular activity known to man. Extremely athletic and popular by his senior year, his graduation quote read that he "turns corners on two wheels to save tires." With the impending draft, he voluntarily enlisted in the US Air Force where he proudly served for 8 years, joining the Reserves thereafter. This was a turning point in his life as it brought him to the beautiful Hamilton Air Force Base in sunny California and he never looked back. Falling in love at first sight, he married our mother, Lois Jean Payne, after a very brief courtship. He had always wanted to be a P.E. Teacher, but since 'the babies kept a-coming', he turned to sales. Becoming a New York Life agent in the 1960s was providential - he had found his niche and was immediately on the path to a very long and successful career in the life insurance business. He continued to nurture his love of sports by coaching Little League in Petaluma for over ten years, where he is still known for submitting the most protests. Rolland also played and organized fast pitch softball tournaments in Northern California. He earned perpetual bragging rights after pitching three winning games all in one day, taking both the tournament and the MVP title. This, however, is not his only claim to fame. In addition, he is the only Novato resident known to have two cars stolen, yet would continue to leave keys inside unlocked vehicles. Rolland spent his final months alternating between his son Jeff's home in Petaluma, where he feasted on salmon, watching his beloved sports, and at his daughter Kelly's home in Novato, where he watched reruns of "Hee Haw" and the Grand Ole Opry, thoroughly enjoying such culinary delights as Cracker Jacks and strawberry ice cream. A trivia aficionado, he enjoyed magic tricks and good jokes up until the end. A fashion icon in his own right, he always made an entrance with his crazy hats, wide variety of glasses and unique props. A character such as this could only be greatly missed by his children: Jeff, Kelly, Kim, Kirsten, Matt and Mike. He leaves behind in his wake, 8 grieving grandchildren as well: Jordan, George, Nick, Luke, Margaret, Emily, Taylor, and last but not least, his "Big Honey" Christa, who is especially devastated by the loss of her beloved "Gamp." None of their lives would have been the same without his larger than life persona and his famous "elephant call." In closing, this obituary would not be complete without a special shoutout to his best friend and right hand man, son-in-law and "helluva guy," Dan Collman. Our dad will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery after a private service at a future date. We ask that if you knew Rolland, please remember him and mark his passing in your own special way. To those so inclined, a contribution in his honor to Hospice by the Bay would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 24, 2019