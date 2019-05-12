|
Romalda Yolanda Granucci Thompson "Molly" May 27, 1929 - May 7, 2019 Just 3 weeks shy of her 90th birthday, Molly Thompson passed from this world on May 7, 2019, surrounded at home by her loving family. A patient, fun-loving, and devoted mother, Molly will be dearly missed by her 12 children and their spouses, Bud and Nora, Jerry and Janice, Marta and Ken, Mark and Debbie, Tom and Doreen, Lori, Mary and Michael, Richard, John, Julie, Kenny, and Pat and Cathy. Also survived by 27 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and three more on the way, all of whom will carry the memory of their sweet Grandma. Molly will also be fondly remembered by the Cahill, Granucci, and Thompson families, with whom we shared years of memorable holiday dinners and family gatherings. Our gratitude goes to Molly's "angel" caregivers, Valerie Rawson and Adriana Morena. Molly was predeceased by her adored husband of 51 years, Walter "Bud" Thompson, sister Tudy Cahill, niece Molly Cahill Singleton, and granddaughter, Katie Rose. We take comfort in knowing they are all together now. Molly grew up in Larkspur, California, and married Bud in 1948. They spent their early years in Fairfax, eventually moving to the countryside of Petaluma in 1963. As their family grew larger, they moved into a beautiful Victorian home on "D" Street, where there were almost enough bedrooms for all 12 children. Molly stayed busy getting children ready for school, packing lunches, attending their games and school events, welcoming their friends, keeping them all fed, and generally sharing in their childhood shenanigans. She is remembered by her children for her playfulness, her family values, and her acceptance of everyone. Although Molly had a sweet disposition, she could surprise people with her competitive streak. This may have started in her high school basketball days, and continued through her years in bowling leagues and bridge groups in Petaluma, where she made lifelong friends. When Bud retired, he and Molly enjoyed golfing together, playing bridge with friends, spending time with the children and grandchildren, caring for their dogs and horses, hosting Sunday morning breakfasts, and traveling throughout Europe and the U.S. They especially enjoyed several Alaskan cruises, family trips to Hawaii, and a cross country train trip. Molly loved the outdoors and having her extended family around her, and a favorite family destination for decades has been Redway. It is there amongst the redwoods that we will fondly remember Mom and Dad, especially when we spy a shooting star in the night sky, and a chorus of voices yells "Confirmed!" Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Monday, May 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 150 St. Joseph Way, Cotati. A reception will follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Matrix Parent Network & Resource Center, 94 Galli Drive, Unit C, Novato, CA 94949 or COTS, 900 Hopper Street, Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 12, 2019