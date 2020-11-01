Ronald M. Cutler May 6, 1930 - October 13, 2020 Ron was born in San Francisco and passed away peacefully with his wife by his side at home in Novato. Ron lived in the City during San Francisco's golden years and was part of it's iconic places, it's legendary bars and neighborhoods, and he knew unforgettable people. He was good-looking, clever, athletic, charming, and independent. Ron enjoyed knowing all kinds of people and liked to engage in conversations on most any topic, especially politics. His was a grand life! He grew up in the Outer Sunset district, roaming the neighborhood with his pals and going as far as a nickel would take him on the street car, including the World's Fair on Treasure Island. Recognizing his fine voice, his mother installed him in the Grace Cathedral Boy's Choir and he continued to enjoy music all his life, especially the quartets of the 50's and 60's. He body surfed at Ocean Beach and became part of the "Beach Gang," remaining friends with the gang for many years. As a junior member of the Olympic Club he learned how to box and dive and won the city diving championship in 1948. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and attended City College. Ron was a lifeguard at many of San Francisco's beaches and pools, including Fleishhacker Pool, where a row boat was required for a rescue. He was a lifeguard and "River Rat" as his friends were called at the Russian River. As a young man Ron also worked at Sutro Baths as a lifeguard and was responsible for locking up the establishment alone at night, never forgetting the eerie experience. During the Korean War he joined the Coast Guard under the impression he would be serving in the Bay Area. Instead, he knocked ice off the rigging of the Coast Guard cutter with a baseball bat in the Bering Sea. After returning home he worked at various jobs, including the Produce Market, until a friend suggested that he could do better. The S.F. Fire Department was not hiring, so he joined the Police Department and worked there for more than two years, after which he entered the fire department. He retired after 27 and a half years as a Captain. He was an ardent supporter of S.F. Firefighters Local 798 and the brotherhood of firefighters and was prepared to defend the labor movement at any time. Ron made the most of his time off, excelling in skiing, golf and tennis, and won many trophies in local competitions and in the Fire and Police Olympics. He loved to travel, especially by train, and saw much of the U.S. by rail. Ron topped it off by taking a journey on the Orient Express. Besides Europe, he traveled across New Zealand and Australia, again, mostly by rail. He took many trips to Hawaii and the resorts of Mexico, as well as visits to Tahiti and the Bahamas. In 1998 he and his wife, Judy, were married in Scotland, the birth place of his mother. Ron learned to cook in the Fire Department, and good food and it's preparation became a favorite pastime. Ron was an excellent cook, but guests had to know that dinner would not be on the table until after 10 p.m. He loved a good glass of wine, a new restaurant, and a daily stop in the afternoon at his "local" for a beer and his crossword puzzle. Ron was dearly loved and is greatly missed. He is survived by Judy, his nephew, Doug Aversano and Doug's daughter, Hannah. He was predeceased by his sister, Pat. The Hospice of Petaluma is sincerely thanked for their wonderful support and care as are his caregivers, Shelley, Gloria and Mariana. If desired, a donation may be made to the SF Firefighters Local 798, 1139 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



