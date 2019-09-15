|
Ronald Paul Steen Ronald "Ron" Paul Steen passed away unexpectedly at age 81 on Friday, July 12, 2019. Ron was a proud father, a doting grandfather, and a dear friend to many. He was preceded in death by his wife, Regula "Reggi" Steen (Mller). Ron is survived by his daughters, Michelle Steen (Susan Cottrell) and Renée Steen (Jessamy Whitsitt), of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Alice, Camille, and Nash, of Seattle, WA; and sister Carol Swenson (Larry), of Litchfield, Minnesota. Ron was born July 6, 1938 in Appleton, Minnesota to Magnus and Elvera Steen and grew up in Litchfield, MN. After attending the University of Minnesota for a few years, Ron decided to move west, taking up residence in San Francisco, where he graduated from San Francisco State and met Reggi. He served in the United States Merchant Marine, after which he and Reggi were married in 1970. Together they settled in Lucas Valley, where they raised their daughters and were active in their community. The family also enjoyed time together at their family vacation home in Truckee. Ron was an adventurer in travel, and he always enjoyed trying new things. His travels took him all over Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Egypt, Australia, and the Middle East. His most recent adventure took him to Norway last year, where he fulfilled his lifelong dream of visiting the areas where his ancestors came from. Ron enjoyed learning about various cultures and would never hesitate to try a new culinary delight or enjoy a concert in the park. Ron never shied away from a good conversation and could debate any topic with the best of them. He enjoyed sailing, golf, skiing, and poker nights with his buddies. Most of all, Ron took good care of his family and cherished his time with his children and grandchildren. He lived a rich, rewarding life and will be remembered and dearly missed.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 15, 2019