Ronalie 'Roni' Linda Hoover Passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2019. She was 73 years old. Roni was born on March 30, 1946 in San Francisco, CA to Rene and Cecil Hoover. She married Thomas Patrick Maloney on March 28, 1964 and together they raised two sons. After moving to Novato, Ca in 1972, Roni pursued a varied list of careers including fitness instructor, administrative, retail, recruiter, activities coordinator and probably most notable as personal assistant to world-renowned musician Clarence Clemons. Roni loved to read, travel, listen to live music and spend time with her family and close circle of friends. Roni's zest for life and positive energy was ever-present and contagious. She never wanted to miss a party or social event and if she was to, she insisted on hearing all the details as soon as possible. Roni was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who always put the needs of others in front of her own. She was known as 'Mama Roni' or 'Aunt Roni' to many people who may or may not have been related. Her support and words of encouragement were always available, day or night. She will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. Roni is preceded in death by parents; Rene and Cecil Hoover and sisters; Marilyn Keller and Virginia Hadfield. She is survived by former husband and lifelong friend; Thomas Maloney, sister; Shirley Blaine, sons; Richard and Shawn Maloney, grand-daughters; Teanna and Kyra Maloney and grandson; Logan Maloney.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 7, 2020