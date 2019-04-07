|
Rosaleen M. Bywater Sep. 9, 1922 - Mar. 28, 2019 Resident of Santa Rosa, CA formerly Novato, CA Rosaleen passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, a proud longtime resident of Novato, CA and relocated to Santa Rosa, CA later in life. Rosaleen was a loving mother and dedicated her life to raising her children. Affectionately called "Ro" and "RoBabes," she was a second mother to many--always there to offer words of wisdom. Rosaleen was a devout Catholic and touched many lives with her thoughtfulness, kindness and sweet sense of humor. She loved sharing stories of good times growing up in New York, working at a bank in the city, and spending fun summers on Rockaway beach. Rosaleen was loved by all who knew her, and most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Our dearest amazing Mother, not a day will go by that we will not think of you and miss your laugh, kindness, jokes and stories. We love you, Mom! Rosaleen is survived by her children -- Geoffrey Bywater (Nancy), Jeanne Akerlund, Diane Comer (Kevin), Patricia Maloney (Kevin), Laura Friedman (Jeff), 11 adoring grand-children, her sister Margaret (Peggy) Guempel, her brother Edward Joanson and her much loved nieces and nephews. Rosaleen is preceded in death by her parents Beatrice (Dowd) Joanson, Aaron Joanson, her brother Leo Joanson and sweet grandson Sean Maloney. A celebration of Rosa-leen's life will be held at Our Lady of Loretto Church in Novato on April 13th at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Rosaleen's name to the UCSF Brain Tumor Research Center at makeagift.ucsf.edu
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 7, 2019