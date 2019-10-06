|
Roscoe (Rock) C. Morgan Rock Morgan, 86, passed away on Sunday, September 29th, 2019, with his family around him at Petaluma Valley Hospital. He was born June 6, 1933 in Watseka, Illinois then moved to Aurora Illinois when he was a child. Rock was stationed at the Hamilton Air Force base in the late 50's then moved back to Aurora Illinois for a few years before settling back in Novato in 1961. Rock was an Insurance Broker for many years, but the job he loved most was coaching the Novato Aquanauts. He co-founded this swim program in 1966 and built it into a year-round competitive AAU swim team through the 80's. When he moved to Santa Rosa, CA he coached the Santa Rosa Neptune's AAU team. After his first marriage ended he met the love of his life and soulmate, Jackie Testa. They were together for 47 years and were blessed with a loving blended family of five boys. Rock is survived by his wife Jackie Morgan, his sons Scott Morgan (Kathy), Steve Morgan (Linda), his step-sons, Russ Testa (Chas), Mike Testa (Cindy), John Testa (Nancy), 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Throughout the years Rock enjoyed his family and going to his children's and grandchildren's activities and significant moments in their lives. It is for these moments his family will be eternal grateful. We love you Grandpa Rock, Coach Rock, and Dad!
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 6, 2019