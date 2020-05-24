Rose Shadduck April 1, 1938 - May 9, 2020 Rose A. Shadduck, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, auntie, cousin, and friend, passed away peacefully in her San Anselmo, California residence. She was 82 years young. Rose was born to her parents, Earl and Katherine Thompson in Brockton, Massachusetts. Preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Eleanor and Christine; and survived by her siblings, Earl, Catherine, and Mary-Margaret. She was cousin to Marsha, who was her best friend. She is the mother of Michael and David; mother-in-law to Kristin and Katie; grandmother to Megan, SeanPatrick, Dylan, Alyssa, and Branden; great-grandmother to Gage and Aelene; auntie, cousin, and friend to many others. Rose shared and lived her life bi-coastally. She graduated from Saint Joseph's High School and attended nurses training in Somerville Hospital where she earned her Registered Nursing Degree. She joined the U.S. Air Force with the rank of First Lieutenant and was stationed at Hamilton Air Force Base. Rose was an outstanding nurse at Marin General Hospital for 35 years, working with patients with a compassionate and gentle touch. She served as parish nurse at Saint Anselm's Church for 20 years. She considered family her highest priority in life and celebrated life well with both family and friends. Rose engaged in life in her youth as a basketball player at St. Joseph's High School. In her adulthood she was a Special Olympics basketball coach. She enjoyed serving as a Eucharistic Minister in the Catholic Church. She was a passionate member of the Cursillo Community. She participated in the Marin Medical Reserve Corps, and was an active member of the American Legion in San Anselmo. She wore many hats, and was proud to do so. Rose loved to travel, and did so throughout the United States, the Hawaiian Islands, Ireland, and Europe. She enjoyed the beaches in California, but loved the beaches in the Hawaiian Islands and enjoyed snorkeling there in the warm waters. She enjoyed football and liked the 49ers but loved the Patriots. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends, and she was the perfect hostess. She was an avid reader, writer, and a consummate conversationalist. Her spiritual life cannot be underestimated, but can be summarized in the scripture verse: 1John 4:8 "God Is Love." She loved God and people - this was her life's mission, and she did both equally well. Rose saw love as an "action" word. A private Memorial Service was held in Monte's Chapel of the Hills on 5/15/2020 for immediate family only, due to COVID-19 Quarantine/Pandemic. There will be a Catholic Mass held in her honor at a future date. Donations can be made to Continuum Care of Marin County, Lily's Legacy of Petaluma, or the charity of your choice. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 24, 2020.