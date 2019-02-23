|
|
Rosemarie Cla‰sson (Carlson) Passed away peacefully on September 23rd 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. She was born on April 15 1927 in Petaluma, Sonoma county where her parents had a chicken farm. During the depression Rosie and her mother moved to Maple Lawn, San Rafael were her mother worked as a cook for the late miss Louise A. Boyd. Rosies father Carl died 1939 on the way home from his country of birth Sweden. Later she found her mother Anna dead when she was fifteen years old at Maple Lawn. Fortunately her best friend Gen Doose parents welcomed her to their house to live with them at San Quentin. There was also Gen's sisters Pauline Smith and Barbara Cardinalli whom she also became friends with. She graduated from San Rafael high school in 1945 and began working in a car dealing company. After nearly ten years living at San Quentin she moved to Sweden where she met her husband Bengt in 1952; they married and had three children. Bengt passed away 1969. After some years she met Thomas Keith who also was a widower and moved in with him. They had many wonderful years together. Thomas lived until 2017. He worked at SAS and they could travel very economic a lot around the world sometimes also visiting San Rafael. Rosie worked as an english teacher in evening classes for adults many years, and traveled and arranged trips to England together with her pupils. Her last job before retirement was at RCA as an english correspondent. Rosie was a very positive person and liked dancing, playing tennis and basket when she was young. The interest of tennis followed her in her old age, always looking at tennis on TV. When you look in albums from her life it is astonishing how many dogs she had by her side, she loved them! Rosemarie leaves behind her family, daughter Karin, son P„r with wife Josefina, grandchildren Maja, Ola, Lovisa, Livia, Nora, Emanuel, Miriam and great-grandchild Sallie.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 23, 2019